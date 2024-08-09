According to the information of the General Staff, at night the Ukrainian military launched powerful and devastating strikes on the military airfield of the Russian army in Lipetsk, destroying enemy air defense systems.

What is known about the consequences of the powerful "cotton" at the airfield in Lipetsk

It is noted that as a result of the attack, warehouses with guided air bombs of KAB were destroyed.

A large-scale fire at the airfield and the detonation of ammunition were recorded.

The airfield also hosted enemy Su-34, Su-35 and MiG-31 aircraft.

In addition, the Ukrainian military struck the locations of air defense systems of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the occupied territories of the Donetsk region.

It is emphasized that three enemy radars were hit: two from the S-350 systems and one from the S-300.

Accurate hitting and destruction of one S-350 air defense missile radar was confirmed. Regarding the other two goals, the information is currently being clarified. At the same time, it was recorded that all three enemy radars stopped working after the strikes, the General Staff added. Share

Units of missile forces, special operations forces, forces and means of the Security Service of Ukraine and

Forces of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What is known about the strikes on the airfield in Lipetsk

According to Russian Telegram channels, fires continue at the airfield in Lipetsk.

It is noted that large-scale fires do not subside due to the detonation of aerial bombs, which were stored in a nearby warehouse.