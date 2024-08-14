Defense forces of Ukraine destroyed the Russian Kasta radar for $60 million

The Defense Forces of Ukraine (military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine in cooperation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine) eliminated the Russian 39N6 "Kasta-2E2" long-range radar detection station in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Defense forces of Ukraine destroyed Russian radar "Kasta"

The price of the aforementioned radar starts at 60 million dollars.

In fact, this radar station was the "eyes" of the Russian air defense, which controlled our airspace. The enemy hid it in the rear, carefully camouflaged it and often redeployed it. Share

It was possible to track down the radar thanks to counterintelligence officers from the 13 Main Directorate of the SBU, who "hunt" for such rare targets.

It is noted that since the beginning of the full-scale war, SBU units have generally struck:

166 means of Russian air defense;

447 means of radio-electronic warfare, as well as radio-electronic and radio-technical intelligence.

Radar "Kasta-2E2": what it does at the front

39Н6 "Kasta-2E2" is a Russian mobile radar designed for the air defense system. It is part of a modern system of early warning and airspace control and is designed for detection, tracking and identification of aerial targets, such as aircraft, missiles and other aerial objects.

Among its features:

The radar can detect targets at a distance of up to 300 km, depending on the type of target and operating conditions.

has an active phased-array antenna (AFAR), which allows for high detection and tracking accuracy.

the station is installed on a chassis that allows it to move across different territories;

The radar integrates with other air defense components to coordinate detection.

What is known about the attack on the Russian Kasta-2E2 radar

At the beginning of June 2024, Ukrainian defenders hunted down and struck the radar station of the occupiers "Kasta". They shared the details and results of their work online.

SSO operators discovered the location of the Russian mobile radar station "Kasta-2E2" during aerial reconnaissance on one of the operational directions, the message says.

As noted in the Special Operations Forces, this radar model is considered a state-of-the-art weapon designed to control airspace, determine coordinates and recognize air targets, including those flying at extremely low altitudes.

It is known that for the first time the "Casta" radar was recorded on the territory of Ukraine in 2021 in the occupied territory of the Luhansk region. According to the SSO, at that time the Russians imported equipment to counter UAVs.