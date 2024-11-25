Defense forces of Ukraine hit a number of military facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation

On November 25, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck important objects of the Russian Federation. In particular, the Bryansk, Kaluga and Kursk regions were attacked.
The General Staff confirmed damage to an oil depot in the Kaluga region of the Russian Federation
It is also noted that the Armed Forces attacked important targets of the Russian occupiers in the Bryansk, Kaluga and Kursk regions of Russia.
What is known about the attack on the oil depot in the Kaluga region of the Russian Federation
According to the sources, around 00:30 on November 25, a series of explosions and a fire started at the object due to the strikes of kamikaze drones.
The video of eyewitnesses from the Russian public shows the unsuccessful attempts of the Russian air defense to repel the UAV attack.
The object of the attack was the oil depot of JSC "Kaluganaftoprodukt", which participates in ensuring the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.
As reported by rossMI with reference to sources at JSC Kaluganaftoprodukt in Kaluga, 4 oil storage tanks were damaged as a result of the UAV attack.
Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the NSDC, also reported that drones attacked the Typhoon plant, which is part of the Russian military industry, in the city of Kaluga in the Kaluga region of the Russian Federation.
This plant produces communication systems, radio-electronic intelligence and radar equipment, manufactures components for surveillance and guidance systems installed on combat vehicles.
"Typhoon" also manufactures parts for air defense systems, aviation equipment and missile systems, maintains and improves the equipment in service with the Russian troops.
In addition, the plant produces electronic modules and specialized equipment necessary for the integration of various military systems.
