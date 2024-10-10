On October 10, the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the "Khanskaya" airfield in the Republic of Adygea of the Russian Federation. During the attack, the drones destroyed the ammunition depot.
The General Staff confirmed the attack on the Russian airfield "Khanskaya"
As noted, an ammunition warehouse located on the territory of a military facility was hit. In the area of the target, the work of enemy anti-aircraft was noted, ignition was recorded.
Su-34 and Su-27 aircraft were based at the airfield. Detailed information on the consequences of the damage is being clarified.
A warehouse with fuel was destroyed at the "Khanska" airfield in Adygea, Russia
As reported Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, the drones traveled more than four hundred kilometers before reaching their target.
According to rosZMI, the military airfield "Khanska" is located 3 km east of the village of Khanska, 6 km northwest of the city of Maikop.
A fire was recorded near the Khanska military airfield in Adygea after a night attack, according to NASA's fire monitoring system.
According to open data, the 272nd Training Aviation Polotsk of the Suvorov and Kutuzov Orders of the 2nd Division of the Krasnodar Higher Military Aviation School of Pilots named after the Hero of the Soviet Union A.K. is stationed there. Serova.
Currently, rosZMI reports that the village adjacent to the airfield is being evacuated.
