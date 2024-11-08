Defense forces of Ukraine shot down 4 Russian KAR X-59/69 and 62 drones
Defense forces of Ukraine shot down 4 Russian KAR X-59/69 and 62 drones

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Defense forces of Ukraine
As of 09:00 on November 8, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed four Russian Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 62 drones during an enemy attack on our country.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's Defense Forces successfully destroyed 4 Russian Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 62 drones during enemy attacks.
  • The combat work of Ukrainian air defense is ongoing to protect the country's territory from enemy attacks.
  • Houses and properties were damaged in regions like Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Khmelnytskyi due to the recent Russian attacks.
  • The Air Force and anti-aircraft missile forces of Ukraine are actively engaging to repel enemy threats and protect the nation.
  • Stay updated on the latest developments as Ukraine continues to defend its territory against Russian aggression.

Defense forces of Ukraine shot down more than 60 drones of the Russia

From 18:00 on November 7, the Russians attacked Ukraine with the following types of weapons:

  • ballistic missile "Iskander-M" from the Rostov region,

  • four Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the airspace of the Belgorod region,

  • 92 attack UAVs of the Shahed type and drones of an unknown type from the directions: Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel, as well as Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea).

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Enemy tactical aircraft struck the Kharkiv and Sumy regions with guided air bombs.

The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Summary of air defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at 9:00 a.m. on November 8, 2024

As of 09:00, four Kh-59/69 missiles and 62 drones were confirmed to have been shot down in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Kirovograd, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

26 drones were lost in different regions of Ukraine. One is in the airspace of Ukraine. Combat work continues.

As a result of the night Russian attack, houses and property of residents in Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy and Khmelnytsky regions were damaged.

Russia attacked Khmelnytskyi with Shaheds

On the night of November 8, in the Khmelnytskyi region, air defense forces shot down two Russian Shahed drones, and there is damage to a residential building.

This was announced by the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration, Serhiy Tyurin.

According to him, the roof and windows in the apartments of the two-story residential building were damaged. The fire has been extinguished. There are no injured or dead.

