Defense forces of Ukraine shot down 4 Russian KAR X-59/69 and 62 drones

As of 09:00 on November 8, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed four Russian Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 62 drones during an enemy attack on our country.

From 18:00 on November 7, the Russians attacked Ukraine with the following types of weapons:

ballistic missile "Iskander-M" from the Rostov region,

four Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the airspace of the Belgorod region,

92 attack UAVs of the Shahed type and drones of an unknown type from the directions: Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel, as well as Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea).

Enemy tactical aircraft struck the Kharkiv and Sumy regions with guided air bombs.

The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Summary of air defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at 9:00 a.m. on November 8, 2024

As of 09:00, four Kh-59/69 missiles and 62 drones were confirmed to have been shot down in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Kirovograd, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

26 drones were lost in different regions of Ukraine. One is in the airspace of Ukraine. Combat work continues.

As a result of the night Russian attack, houses and property of residents in Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy and Khmelnytsky regions were damaged.

Russia attacked Khmelnytskyi with Shaheds

On the night of November 8, in the Khmelnytskyi region, air defense forces shot down two Russian Shahed drones, and there is damage to a residential building.

This was announced by the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration, Serhiy Tyurin.