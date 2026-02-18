Defense Forces reduce "gray zone" in Southern Ukraine

The defense forces conducted counterattacks and assault operations, reducing the "gray zone" near the settlements of Vyshneve, Verbove, and Ternove and pushing back Russian reinforcement groups.

Successes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the south: what is known

This was reported by the spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Vladyslav Voloshyn.

We conducted certain counterattacks and assaults, and somewhat reduced the "gray zone" near the settlements of Vyshneve, Verbove, and Ternove. The "red zone" there has decreased somewhat and the gray zone has increased, that is, we have pushed back the enemy group's fortifications, prevented them from gaining ground in these directions, and are continuing to conduct active counterattacks. Vladyslav Voloshyn Spokesperson of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine

According to the spokesman, dozens of combat episodes took place in the Hulyaipil and Oleksandriv directions over the past 24 hours.