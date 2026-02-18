Defense Forces reduce "gray zone" in Southern Ukraine
Ukraine
Defense Forces reduce "gray zone" in Southern Ukraine

Ukrainian Defense Forces
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

The defense forces conducted counterattacks and assault operations, reducing the "gray zone" near the settlements of Vyshneve, Verbove, and Ternove and pushing back Russian reinforcement groups.

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully reduced the 'gray zone' in Southern Ukraine through strategic counterattacks and assault operations near Vyshneve, Verbove, and Ternove settlements.
  • Recent combat episodes in the Hulyaipil and Oleksandriv directions have demonstrated the effectiveness of the Defense Forces in repelling enemy reinforcement groups and maintaining control over key territories.

Successes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the south: what is known

This was reported by the spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Vladyslav Voloshyn.

We conducted certain counterattacks and assaults, and somewhat reduced the "gray zone" near the settlements of Vyshneve, Verbove, and Ternove. The "red zone" there has decreased somewhat and the gray zone has increased, that is, we have pushed back the enemy group's fortifications, prevented them from gaining ground in these directions, and are continuing to conduct active counterattacks.

Vladyslav Voloshyn

Vladyslav Voloshyn

Spokesperson of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine

According to the spokesman, dozens of combat episodes took place in the Hulyaipil and Oleksandriv directions over the past 24 hours.

Over the past 24 hours, we have recorded 27 reconnaissance, search and assault operations in the Hulyaipil and Oleksandriv directions, some of which are counterattacks, we are not allowing the enemy to enter certain areas and are pushing him back. This is a planned set of measures, and drones, artillery and electronic warfare are working to stop the enemy and push him back in some directions.

