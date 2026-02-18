The defense forces conducted counterattacks and assault operations, reducing the "gray zone" near the settlements of Vyshneve, Verbove, and Ternove and pushing back Russian reinforcement groups.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully reduced the 'gray zone' in Southern Ukraine through strategic counterattacks and assault operations near Vyshneve, Verbove, and Ternove settlements.
- Recent combat episodes in the Hulyaipil and Oleksandriv directions have demonstrated the effectiveness of the Defense Forces in repelling enemy reinforcement groups and maintaining control over key territories.
Successes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the south: what is known
This was reported by the spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Vladyslav Voloshyn.
According to the spokesman, dozens of combat episodes took place in the Hulyaipil and Oleksandriv directions over the past 24 hours.
