Defense forces stopped a column of Russian equipment heading towards the border with Ukraine

The Ukrainian Defense Forces disrupted the advance of a Russian transport column in one of the areas of active fighting. The enemy equipment was moving towards the border with Ukraine.
Ukrainian military stopped a column of Russian equipment
As reported The State Border Guard Service, in the released video, shows Ukrainian military personnel eliminating Russian equipment with well-aimed strikes.
As a result of joint actions of the defenders, they managed to destroy two infantry fighting vehicles and damage another one, thwarting the enemy's plans.
Russian DRGs enter Ukraine under cover of drones and artillery
This was stated on television by Vadim Mysnyk, spokesman for the operational-tactical group of troops "Siversk".
According to him, the occupiers can launch diversionary strikes somewhere nearby to cover the DRG's actions with their fire. It also depends on what the enemy is planning.
This use is either to simply test our defenses, or to carry out some terrorist actions on the border against the local civilian population, or it is a prerequisite for certain offensive actions. The activity of using DRG depends on this.
He noted that last year, the key point was the use of FPV and strike drones. In particular, the border region has seen an increase in the use of fiber-optic drones.
