Democrat Higgins sensationally defeats Trump protege in Miami mayoral election

Miami elected a Democratic mayor for the first time in nearly three decades. Eileen Higgins defeated Republican Emilio Gonzalez by a wide margin, despite his endorsement by Donald Trump.
Democrat Higgins sensationally becomes mayor of Miami
Higgins, 61, led her opponent by almost 20%, although her campaign was built on criticism of Trump's immigration policies.
She is also the first woman to win the mayoral election in Miami. In a comment to the AP, she said that Miami voters did not support the “inhumane rhetoric” against migrants.
The Democrat's victory came as a surprise, as most of the city's residents are immigrants from Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua and other Latin American countries, who traditionally vote for Republicans.
Miami has a population of about 500,000 and is part of Miami-Dade County, which voted the most for incumbent US President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. Democrats are now viewing the new election result as a positive signal ahead of next year's midterm elections for Congress.
During the 2024 election, Trump was supported by 46% of Latino voters — a record among Republican candidates in the modern era.
The politician's success led to Vice President Kamala Harris receiving the worst result among Latino voters for a Democratic presidential candidate in the last 20 years.
