Democrats celebrate victory in first major election since Trump's return

The first major elections since Donald Trump's second term began in the United States were held. Democrats introduced a new generation of leaders who were able to win a victory for them over Republican forces.

New elections in the US — what are the results?

The mayor of New York was Zohran Mamdani, a 34-year-old democratic socialist who, in a short period of time, was able to transform from an obscure politician into one of the most influential democrats of our time.

The latter does not hide the fact that he considers Donald Trump a despot and a traitor to his country.

"If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it's the city that gave birth to him. And if there's any way to scare a despot, it's by dismantling the very conditions that allowed him to accumulate power," Mamdani said at one of the rallies.

In Virginia and New Jersey, 46-year-old Abigail Spanberger and 53-year-old Mikey Sherrill, moderate Democrats, are celebrating their victory.

Journalists point out that these election results were an eloquent response to Donald Trump's tumultuous nine months in the White House.

They also give hope that the Democratic Party will finally find a way out of the political impasse.