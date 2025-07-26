Demographic catastrophe. Russia's birth rate is rapidly declining
Demographic catastrophe. Russia's birth rate is rapidly declining

Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
Russia
In Russia, everything is so “good” with demography that the government has created a “demographic special forces.” As stated by the speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian parliament, Valentina Matvienko, thanks to this “detachment of officials,” the orientation towards family values “has become a national issue.”

Points of attention

  • Russia is currently facing its deepest demographic crisis since the last century, with birth rates plummeting to record lows.
  • The government has established a “demographic special forces” to combat the declining birth rates, making family values a national issue.
  • Despite efforts to increase the number of children, the demographic crisis in Russia continues to worsen due to decades of policies prioritizing war and repression over social programs for families.

Russia has created a “demographic special forces” to fight for fertility

Russia is experiencing its deepest demographic crisis in over two centuries: only 1.22 million children were born last year — the fewest since 1999.

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Compared to 2023, the birth rate decreased by 3.4%, and compared to 2014, by more than a third. In the first quarter of 2025, the birth rate fell by another 4%, which became a historical minimum.

The aggressor country has kept detailed demographic statistics by month and region — population size, number of births, deaths, marriages, and divorces — secret.

So the demographic catastrophe continues, but instead of real solutions — calls from the authorities to increase the number of children, the introduction of additional barriers to abortion, and now a theater with “special forces” and “deputies for children” in every ministry. Apparently, the Kremlin decided: since the people don’t want it, we’ll force it like the Guards.

Russian officials cover up the country's actual extinction with words about "traditional values." But no amount of propaganda can stop a demographic catastrophe if the government has been investing in war, repression, and fear for decades instead of life.

