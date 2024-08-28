Deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade revealed the phenomenon of Biletskyi and "Redis"

In an interview with Online.UA, Deputy Commander of the Third Assault Brigade, ex-commander of the "Azov" Regiment, Major Maksym Zhorin explained how Andriy Bilecki and Denys "Redis" Prokopenko managed to enter the history of Ukraine and directly influence the fate of their homeland during their lifetime.
Points of attention
- Zhorin talks about the professionalism and involvement of Biletskyi and Redis in their work and the protection of Ukraine.
- The deputy commander reminds that it was Andriy Biletskyi who created one of the best units in Ukraine — "Azov" and the Third Separate Assault Brigade.
- According to Zhorin, the Russian captivity really affected Radis, hardened him, but could not break him.
Zhorin admitted how he feels about Biletskyi and "Rеdis"
As Zhorin notes, he has had a friendly relationship with Denis "Redis" Prokopenko, the brigade commander of the "Azov" NSU, for many years.
Friendship connects Zhorin with the commander of the Third Assault Brigade Andriy Biletsky, who is also the founder and first commander of Azov.
Today, Andriy Biletsky previously commanded the liberation of Mariupol in 2014. Initiated and commanded operations to liberate Shyrokyn and a number of settlements in Donetsk region in 2015. He was the organizer of a mass training campaign for civilians before a full-scale invasion, and also conducted operations to unblock Mariupol.
Zhorin reminds that it was Andrii Biletsky who created the Azov regiment, which the deputy commander of the Third Assault Regiment considers one of the best units.
He then created the Third Assault Brigade from scratch and made it one of the best units as well.
Did “Rеdis” change after being captured?
According to Maksym Zhorin, he rarely saw Denys Prokopenko after his capture.
Despite this, the connection is never broken, although the deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade and the commander of "Azov" are fighting in different directions.
Zhorin admits that they had very few opportunities to see each other in person.
According to Zhorin, while the war is going on, he does not have the time or opportunity to meet even with his closest friends.
