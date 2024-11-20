Destruction of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia. What is known about the successes of Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Destruction of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia. What is known about the successes of Ukraine

UK Ministry of Defence
What is known about the state of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation
Читати українською

According to British intelligence, Ukraine's successful actions against the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation led to the destruction of about 25% of its large vessels, including the flagship

Points of attention

  • The Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation suffered significant losses due to the actions of Ukrainian forces, which affected the strategic maritime capabilities of the aggressor country.
  • Ukraine forced the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation to flee to the eastern part of the water area and withdraw the most important ships from Sevastopol.

What is known about the state of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation

The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain draws attention to the fact that Ukrainian forces forced the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation to enter the eastern part of the water area.

Despite this, the enemy fleet still plays a role in supporting ground operations.

What is important to understand is that before the start of a full-scale war, the Kremlin almost certainly considered the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation to be a component of strategic naval capabilities.

However, during the last three years of the war, the fleet suffered considerable losses due to the successful operations of Ukraine.

Before the war, the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation had a significant advantage over the Navy of Ukraine, but after February 24, Ukraine destroyed or seriously damaged about 25% of the large warships that Russia brought into the Black Sea, including sinking the flagship — the cruiser "Moskva", which flaunted its air defense

Ukraine forced the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation to flee

British intelligence draws attention to the fact that as a result of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation had to withdraw all the most important vessels from the historical base in occupied Sevastopol to Novorossiysk.

In addition, it is emphasized that the activities of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia are currently limited to the eastern part of the Black Sea.

It retains the ability to carry out long-range strikes on the territory of Ukraine, supporting ground operations, — emphasizes the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
North Korea has sent General Assistant to Kim Jong-un to lead its troops in the Russian Federation
North Korea has sent General Assistant to Kim Jong-un to lead its troops in the Russian Federation
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How many ATACMS missiles Ukraine can have — new data
How many ATACMS missiles Ukraine can have — new data
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Germany handed over a new military package to Ukraine — what was included in it
Germany handed over a new military package to Ukraine — what was included in it

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?