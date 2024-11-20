Destruction of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia. What is known about the successes of Ukraine

According to British intelligence, Ukraine's successful actions against the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation led to the destruction of about 25% of its large vessels, including the flagship

The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain draws attention to the fact that Ukrainian forces forced the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation to enter the eastern part of the water area.

Despite this, the enemy fleet still plays a role in supporting ground operations.

What is important to understand is that before the start of a full-scale war, the Kremlin almost certainly considered the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation to be a component of strategic naval capabilities.

However, during the last three years of the war, the fleet suffered considerable losses due to the successful operations of Ukraine.

Before the war, the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation had a significant advantage over the Navy of Ukraine, but after February 24, Ukraine destroyed or seriously damaged about 25% of the large warships that Russia brought into the Black Sea, including sinking the flagship — the cruiser "Moskva", which flaunted its air defense Share

Ukraine forced the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation to flee

British intelligence draws attention to the fact that as a result of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation had to withdraw all the most important vessels from the historical base in occupied Sevastopol to Novorossiysk.

In addition, it is emphasized that the activities of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia are currently limited to the eastern part of the Black Sea.