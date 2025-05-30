Development of DIU. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the latest Russian drone with a mobile air defense system

On May 29, Ukraine's air defense successfully shot down the latest Russian jet drone "Dan-M" from an anti-aircraft missile system developed by Ukrainian intelligence.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian military successfully shot down the latest Russian jet drone 'Dan-M' using a mobile anti-aircraft missile system developed by Ukrainian intelligence.
- The activities of Russian drones were aimed at aggression against the Odessa region, but were thwarted by the Ukrainian defenders with a jointly developed mobile air defense system.
- The mobile anti-aircraft missile system used in the operation was equipped with R-73 missiles and proved effective in destroying the Russian drone, causing it to fall into the Black Sea.
Air defense with mobile SAM system destroys Russian jet drone
Air defense shot down a Dan-M over the Black Sea on May 29 during a drone attack on the Odessa region.
To counter the drone, a mobile anti-aircraft missile system, developed by specialists of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine with the support of foreign partners, equipped with R-73 missiles, was used.
After detecting a Russian drone, fighters of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the target — the enemy's latest jet drone, probably "Dan-M", was destroyed: it fell into the Black Sea.
On May 29, the head of the NGO "Center for Radio Technologies" Sergey Beskrestnov stated that Russia carried out an attack at night using a new type of strike jet unmanned aerial vehicle called "Dan-M".
