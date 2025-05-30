Development of DIU. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the latest Russian drone with a mobile air defense system

On May 29, Ukraine's air defense successfully shot down the latest Russian jet drone "Dan-M" from an anti-aircraft missile system developed by Ukrainian intelligence.

Air defense shot down a Dan-M over the Black Sea on May 29 during a drone attack on the Odessa region.

To counter the drone, a mobile anti-aircraft missile system, developed by specialists of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine with the support of foreign partners, equipped with R-73 missiles, was used.

After detecting a Russian drone, fighters of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the target — the enemy's latest jet drone, probably "Dan-M", was destroyed: it fell into the Black Sea.

On May 29, the head of the NGO "Center for Radio Technologies" Sergey Beskrestnov stated that Russia carried out an attack at night using a new type of strike jet unmanned aerial vehicle called "Dan-M".