Development of DIU. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the latest Russian drone with a mobile air defense system
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Development of DIU. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the latest Russian drone with a mobile air defense system

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Russian jet drone
Читати українською

On May 29, Ukraine's air defense successfully shot down the latest Russian jet drone "Dan-M" from an anti-aircraft missile system developed by Ukrainian intelligence.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian military successfully shot down the latest Russian jet drone 'Dan-M' using a mobile anti-aircraft missile system developed by Ukrainian intelligence.
  • The activities of Russian drones were aimed at aggression against the Odessa region, but were thwarted by the Ukrainian defenders with a jointly developed mobile air defense system.
  • The mobile anti-aircraft missile system used in the operation was equipped with R-73 missiles and proved effective in destroying the Russian drone, causing it to fall into the Black Sea.

Air defense with mobile SAM system destroys Russian jet drone

Air defense shot down a Dan-M over the Black Sea on May 29 during a drone attack on the Odessa region.

To counter the drone, a mobile anti-aircraft missile system, developed by specialists of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine with the support of foreign partners, equipped with R-73 missiles, was used.

After detecting a Russian drone, fighters of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the target — the enemy's latest jet drone, probably "Dan-M", was destroyed: it fell into the Black Sea.

On May 29, the head of the NGO "Center for Radio Technologies" Sergey Beskrestnov stated that Russia carried out an attack at night using a new type of strike jet unmanned aerial vehicle called "Dan-M".

According to him, these drones were originally created as a reactive target intended for training and testing air defense systems, but Russia modified and reequipped them to carry out strikes.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: DIU soldiers crushed a Russian army military train
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
The DIU showed another hunted enemy target
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU soldiers destroyed and damaged about 600 underground shelters of Russians — video
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
“Timur's Special Unit” showed the results of its work
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU conducted a special operation against the Russian Marine Corps in Vladivostok — sources
What is known about the results of the new special operation of the DIU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?