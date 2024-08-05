Directed Russian missile strikes on Ukraine. A Russian Air Force colonel received suspicion from the SSU

The Security Service of Ukraine has collected evidence on another Russian war criminal who is involved in missile attacks on critical infrastructure of Ukraine.

The SSU announced the suspicion of Colonel Skitskyi of the Russian Federation

We are talking about Colonel Oleg Skitsky, the commander of the 121st heavy bomber regiment of the Russian Air Force.

It is documented that on the orders of the official, his subordinates carried out massive air attacks on the energy system of Ukraine.

The enemy's main targets were key energy-generating enterprises and substations in the Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, and Vinnytsia regions.

In order to destroy energy facilities by fire, the occupiers raised Tu-95 rocket-launching bombers into the air, from which X-101 strategic cruise missiles were launched over Ukraine. Share

As a result of enemy shelling, dozens of civilians were killed and wounded among the civilian population of our country.

In addition, the attacks of the Russian Federation on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine led to massive blackouts in the cold season of residential buildings, hospitals, schools and kindergartens.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service informed Skitsky in absentia about the suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 1 of Art. 438 and Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of warfare, committed by a group of persons based on a prior conspiracy).

What is known about the suspicions of high officials of the Russian Federation

The Security Service of Ukraine announced the suspicion of one of the associates of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Oleksiy Dyumin, and Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Yunus-Bek Yevkurov.

According to the investigation, Oleksiy Dyumin, a former bodyguard of Putin and the current secretary of the State Council of the Russian Federation, was engaged in the mobilization of the Tula region for military operations in Ukraine.

He organized the partial mobilization of men, created the Center for Unmanned Systems and established the production of FPV drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles. Dyumin also actively provided for the military needs of the Russian Federation.

The investigation notes that Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, is responsible for the training of contract servicemen and mobilized persons who then take part in the war against Ukraine.

The SBU and the Prosecutor General's Office notified both involved parties of the suspicion under Art. 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which provides for responsibility for planning, preparing, unleashing and waging an aggressive war.

Since the suspects are hiding from justice, active efforts are underway to punish them.