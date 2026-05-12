Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga commented on the scandalous statements of former presidential spokeswoman Yulia Mendel about Volodymyr Zelenskyy's alleged readiness to hand over Donbas to Russia in 2022. He called these statements "lies and manipulation."
Points of attention
- The spat between Mendel and Sybiga highlights the internal discord within Ukrainian politics and the danger of misinformation and manipulation in public discourse.
- The incident underscores the importance of verifying sources and evidence before spreading sensational but baseless allegations in the media.
Mendel responded harshly to Sibiga
According to the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Yulia Mendel resorts to making loud statements without evidence for the sake of fame.
Sibiga noted that this is groveling before Russian propaganda.
What is important to understand is that former presidential spokeswoman Yulia Mendel, during an interview with the odious American journalist Tucker Carlson, began to claim that Zelensky was allegedly ready to hand over Donbas to Russia in 2022 to end the war.
The OPU immediately denied these words, adding that Mendel had no access to state decision-making and was not involved in the negotiation process.
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