"Disgusting." Sibiga responded to Mendel's new statements about Zelenskyy
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Politics
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"Disgusting." Sibiga responded to Mendel's new statements about Zelenskyy

Andriy Sybiga
Mendel responded harshly to Sibiga
Читати українською

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga commented on the scandalous statements of former presidential spokeswoman Yulia Mendel about Volodymyr Zelenskyy's alleged readiness to hand over Donbas to Russia in 2022. He called these statements "lies and manipulation."

Points of attention

  • The spat between Mendel and Sybiga highlights the internal discord within Ukrainian politics and the danger of misinformation and manipulation in public discourse.
  • The incident underscores the importance of verifying sources and evidence before spreading sensational but baseless allegations in the media.

Mendel responded harshly to Sibiga

I didn't even listen to the pathetic, vile "revelation" of the former press secretary. The abomination she uttered is an attack not against the President, but against her own country. All these lies and manipulations are directed against the interests of Ukraine and in support of Russian demands and ultimatums.

Andriy Sybiga

Andriy Sybiga

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

According to the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Yulia Mendel resorts to making loud statements without evidence for the sake of fame.

Sibiga noted that this is groveling before Russian propaganda.

After all, this person is not the first to join the club of henchmen of Russian propaganda and narratives. But this is a one-way ticket. History will put everything in its place, give fair assessments, and show the true role of everyone, — believes the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

What is important to understand is that former presidential spokeswoman Yulia Mendel, during an interview with the odious American journalist Tucker Carlson, began to claim that Zelensky was allegedly ready to hand over Donbas to Russia in 2022 to end the war.

The OPU immediately denied these words, adding that Mendel had no access to state decision-making and was not involved in the negotiation process.

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