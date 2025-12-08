DIU and CCD published new data on Russian propagandists

The DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council in the “Kremlin Mouthpieces” section of the “War&Sanctions” portal publish data on bloggers, TV presenters, and singers who supported the war and the occupation of Ukrainian territories.

War&Sanctions: DIU and CCD continue to expose Russia's propaganda army

Russian propaganda justifies aggression and war crimes, uses dehumanization and hatred of Ukraine as fuel for war, attempts to legalize the occupation, and undermine international support for Ukraine.

The Central Intelligence Agency and the State Security Service are conducting systematic joint work to counter such efforts by the Russian Federation and expose its agents of influence.

Among the figures in today's publication:

Kirill Fyodorov is a Latvian pro-Russian blogger and host of an author's program on the "Soloviev LIVE" channel, who in 2022 was arrested in Riga for supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine and accused of inciting national hatred, later released on bail and left for the Russian Federation;

Yuri Kot is a Russian TV presenter who was the host of the “anti-Maidan” in 2013-2014, after which he moved to the Russian Federation, publicly supported Russian militants in Donbas and, subsequently, a full-scale invasion, and actively disseminates Russian narratives;

Taisiya Povaliy is a former People's Artist of Ukraine, has had Russian citizenship since 2023, and has repeatedly participated in Russian propaganda public events in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.