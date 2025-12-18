DIU and Third Corps fight together in the Limansk direction — a regiment of the Russian army was destroyed
DIU and Third Corps fight together in the Limansk direction — a regiment of the Russian army was destroyed

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
the DIU and Third Corps
The Third Corps and the Military District of the Ministry of Defense conduct joint assault operations in the Lymansky direction: a regiment of the Russian Army is destroyed.

  • The joint assault operations conducted by the DIU and Third Corps successfully led to the destruction of a regiment of the Russian army in the Liman direction.
  • The collaborative efforts of the Ukrainian military resulted in the alignment of the front line and a significant improvement in the tactical position of the Ukrainian forces.
  • The actions of the Ukrainian military not only eliminated a regiment of the Russian army but also captured a substantial number of occupiers, limiting the enemy's maneuverability.

DIU and the Third Corps destroyed a regiment of the Russian army in the Liman direction

As a result of coordinated interaction, it has already been possible to level the front line and improve the tactical position of Ukrainian forces in the area.

During the cooperation, a regiment of the Russian army was liquidated, and a significant number of occupiers were captured. The actions of the Ukrainian military deprive the enemy of the opportunity to maneuver and create the prerequisites for further decisions in the direction.

This is primarily the merit of the fighters and combat commanders who find options for solving any task, — said Viktor Torkotyuk, commander of the special unit of the GUR MO "ARTAN".

The work of the fighters of the 3rd ORB of the Third Army Corps, the 2nd Mech Battalion of the Third Assault Brigade, "FATUM" of the 60th OMR, and the GUR MO "ARTAN" — in this video!

Together with the GUR, we achieved operational-tactical results in the Lyman direction. This is a continuation of the tradition since the liberation of Moshchun and the breakthrough of helicopters to Mariupol — to lend each other a fraternal shoulder. Grateful for the exemplary cooperation, — the commander of the Third Army Corps, General Andriy Biletsky.

