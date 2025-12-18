DIU and Third Corps fight together in the Limansk direction — a regiment of the Russian army was destroyed

The Third Corps and the Military District of the Ministry of Defense conduct joint assault operations in the Lymansky direction: a regiment of the Russian Army is destroyed.
DIU and the Third Corps destroyed a regiment of the Russian army in the Liman direction
As a result of coordinated interaction, it has already been possible to level the front line and improve the tactical position of Ukrainian forces in the area.
During the cooperation, a regiment of the Russian army was liquidated, and a significant number of occupiers were captured. The actions of the Ukrainian military deprive the enemy of the opportunity to maneuver and create the prerequisites for further decisions in the direction.
The work of the fighters of the 3rd ORB of the Third Army Corps, the 2nd Mech Battalion of the Third Assault Brigade, "FATUM" of the 60th OMR, and the GUR MO "ARTAN" — in this video!
