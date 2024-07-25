DIU announced the main priority for the return of Ukrainians in exchange for agents of the Russian Federation

As Andrii Yusov, representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, noted, unlike the Russian Federation, it is more important for Ukraine to return its citizens home and save their lives.
Points of attention
- The "I want to my own" project promotes the return of Ukrainians from captivity and provides an opportunity for relatives to interact in this process.
- Ukraine exchanges not only military personnel, but also agents who worked for the Russian Federation.
- The SBU fights against collaborators and people who help the Russian Federation, and has more than 7,400 criminal proceedings in this direction.
Ukraine will be able to return more prisoners thanks to the "I want to" project
As Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Ministry of Defense, noted, this is the third project that promotes the return of Ukrainians home. The first is "I want to live" for voluntary surrender to Russian occupiers and "I want to find" for relatives of Russian soldiers.
During the conference, Andriy Yusov said that collaborators work for Russia not only because of ideas and remuneration. There are situations when they are blackmailed and put under certain pressure.
Ukraine exchanged a clergyman for 28 Ukrainian defenders
SBU spokesman Artem Dekhtyarenko emphasized that during the exchange of prisoners, Ukraine gives Russia not only the military, but also the agency that was exposed. As an example, he named a clergyman who managed to be exchanged for 28 Ukrainian defenders.
He added that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the SBU has opened more than 7,400 criminal investigations related to collaborative activities and assistance to the Russian Federation. More than a thousand people already have court sentences. More than 2,800 cases of treason have been opened, of which 550 have been sentenced.
Almost 500 criminal cases have been opened against correctional officers, 120 of them have been convicted.
The director of the department of information policy, communication and protocol measures of the secretariat of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Tetyana Shelest, added that the situation with the return of Ukrainian civilians from Russian prisons is extremely difficult.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-