The military unit of the GRU of the Russians was attacked by drones on July 4 in the Stavropol Territory. As a result of the attack, one scout was injured.

What is known about the attack

According to the source, on July 4, two drones attacked military unit 33443 of the special purpose formations (Osnaz) of the GRU in the village of Moskovskoe.

One of the drones exploded, wounding the scout. It is not reliably known about the damage to the part.

Earlier, the head of the region reported that on July 4, two drones fell in the village of Moskovskoe in the Izobilnensky district.

The infrastructure was not damaged. All systems are working normally, the head of the region said.

Ukraine's intelligence services stopped the activity of important plant for the Russian military industry

As a result of a drone attack on the night of July 1, a unique facility of the Russian military industry — the Oskol Electrometallurgical Plant named after Ugarov (OEMP) — was seriously damaged.

The Online.UA source in the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) says about it.

The Online.UA insider in DIU says that the plant stopped working due to damage by kamikaze drones to two main power substations of the Belgorod region: the "Stary Oskol" substation near the village of Neznamovo and the "Metalurgiynaya" substation near the village of Volokonovskoe. The Metalurgiyna substation is one of the largest electrical substations in Europe.

In addition, it is reported that as a result of the operation, the Oskol electrometallurgical plant was completely de-energised — the only full-cycle metallurgical enterprise in Russia, where the technology of direct recovery of iron and smelting in electric furnaces has been implemented, which makes it possible to obtain metal practically free of harmful impurities and residual elements.

As a result of the blackout, all the electric arc furnaces in which the metal froze stopped. To start them up again, it is necessary to carry out a complete cleaning of these furnaces and replace the arc elements, which may take several months.