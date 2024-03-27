DIU responds to Russia's FSB for calling Ukraine's military spy chief a "legitimate target"

FSB director Aleksandr Bortnikov said on March 26 that Lt Gen Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), is allegedly a "legitimate target" for Russia. The DIU answered who is a legitimate target in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

The FSB started threatening Budanov

The director of the Russian FSB began to threaten Budanov, absurdly declaring that, they say, his liquidation "is ahead."

Bortnikov also cynically accused Great Britain, the United States and Ukraine of organising a terrorist attack in the Moscow region.

In his opinion, the terrorist attack in a concert hall near Moscow was allegedly needed by "Western special services and Ukraine to shake up the situation and create panic in Russia."

He absurdly stated that the terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall" was carried out by radical Islamists, and it was facilitated by the special services of Ukraine, which allegedly trained militants in the Middle East.

The head of the FSB also believes that the SSU should be recognised as a "terrorist organization."

According to Bortnikov's inventions, the terrorists planned to enter the territory of Ukraine, where they supposedly "wanted to be met as heroes."

DIU's response to the statements of the Russian FSB chief about Budanov

The DIU representative Andriy Yusov noted that there is nothing new in the statements of the FSB and that such threats have not been made against Budanov for the first time.

There is nothing new in those statements of Kremlin elders and war criminals. Actually, without such statements, it is well known that the aggressor state, the terrorist state, is waging a genocidal war against Ukraine, including against the military and political leadership of our country. As for Kyrylo Budanov, this is not the first such threat, and it is also a sign of the effectiveness of his work as the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. Andriy Yusov DIU speaker

Yusov emphasised that war criminals who are guilty of numerous crimes against Ukrainians are the legitimate target for fair justice.