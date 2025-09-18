In the next 50 years, Russia's population will decrease by 25%, as demographic forecasts indicate. The main reason for this is the war against Ukraine, which has already lost over a million citizens.

The critical demographic situation in Russia: what is known

The consequences of war for the aggressor — Russia is expected to see a 25% population decline. According to closed demographic reports circulating in Russia, the population of the aggressor state could decline by at least 25% in the next 50 years.

It is reported that Russian enterprises are already experiencing a labor shortage, and vocational education institutions are lacking students.

The most depressing demographic trends are recorded in the Far Eastern regions of the aggressor state, from where the Kremlin sent most of the men to war.

Intelligence recalls that during the hostilities, the Russian Federation lost more than a million soldiers of its army — killed and wounded, and the majority were men aged 20 to 35, who form the base of the demographic pyramid.

To slow down the demographic and economic crises, Russian officials are proposing to more actively involve migrant workers. They, by the way, are also being actively recruited to participate in the criminal war. Share

Recall that, according to Rosstat, from January to May 2022, when the aggressor carried out a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the population of the Russian Federation decreased by 430.3 thousand people.

However, despite the rapid population decline in the Russian Federation, over 70% of Russians support the war with Ukraine, as evidenced by recent poll data.

And only 16% of the Russian population is against war, while two-thirds of Russian citizens seek peace negotiations.