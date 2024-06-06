According to Andriy Yusov, the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), the criminal army of the Russian Federation has concentrated about 550,000 soldiers in the occupied Ukrainian territories and near the Ukrainian border.
Points of attention
- The total number of military personnel of the Russian army in the occupied territories of Ukraine and near the border is about 550,000 people, according to the DIU.
- The Ukrainian military on the front lines constantly experienced a shortage of artillery ammunition compared to the Russian army.
- The military noted the effective use of European and American ammunition and FPV drones at the front.
- The details of the events in the Robotyneregion's Zaporizhzhia region and the difficulty of maintaining the defence due to a lack of resources have been revealed.
- The military man shares his experience and makes cursory comments about the Russian occupiers and the circumstances of military operations.
What does DIU say about the Russian concentration in the occupied territories and near Ukraine's border
According to Yusov, the information about the concentration of about 550,000 soldiers of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the occupied Ukrainian territories and near the border is not new.
The other day, several mass media, regarding the DIU, stated that Russia is keeping about 550,000 occupiers near the Ukrainian borders and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
What is known about the situation in the Robotyne area in the Zaporizhzhia region
According to Deputy Commander of the AFU 65th Separated Mechanised Brigade Taras Mykhalchuk in an interview with "Ukrainska Pravda", the Russian occupiers destroyed the settlement.
According to him, Robotina entered the so-called "grey zone" last week.
Mykhalchuk emphasised that this situation arose due to the Ukrainian military's acute shortage of artillery ammunition.
According to him, the Ukrainian military on the front line is constantly experiencing a shortage of ammunition.
If the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired ten shells, the Russian army responded with 100, 150, and 200.
He noted that everything depends on the day when the 120th mortar can fire one or more mines.
In addition, as the serviceman says, the Defense Forces use European and American ammunition at the front.
He added that FPV drones are currently very effective.
At the same time, Mykhalchuk mentioned that the Armed Forces of Ukraine's offensive on the Robotyne ledge began in 2023.
He emphasised that in addition to mines, each landing had ATGMs.
He added that in such cases, fighting with equipment is impossible.
"And when "Magura" left — I watched two assaults — they were just frontal attacks with equipment," Mikhalchuk said.
According to him, most likely, the top management did not know that the path to Robotyn was so mined.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-