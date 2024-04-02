DIU says Russia shortens preparations for new units in war against Ukraine to 3 weeks

According to the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), Vadym Skibitskyi, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation accelerated the preparation of units for the war against Ukraine, significantly worsening their quality.

What is known about Russia's hasty preparation of new units for the war against Ukraine

The enemy has developed clear programs for the training of units. At the same time, training units formed from scratch. It takes 27 days to form, for example, a battalion. This is individual training, training as part of a unit and combat coordination. 27 days and the infantry unit is ready for use on the battlefield, Skibitskyi emphasised.

He noted that the Russians are unlikely to face the problem of filling educational centres, which they had in the fall of 2022 during the so-called "partial" mobilisation.

The DIU representative noted that such short training periods guarantee the deficient quality and combat capability of new units at the front.

Skibitsky emphasised that this is confirmed by the number of captured occupiers in the first few days after appearing at the front.

At the same time, the DIU representative noted that the Ministry of Defence of the aggressor country deliberately shortens the terms of training new units because it seeks to achieve the set goals and does not consider personnel loss.

How many soldiers of the occupation army of the Russian Federation are currently in Ukraine

Skibitskyi added that this constant replenishment of units allowed the Russian occupiers to compensate for losses and increase the number of their group in Ukraine.

Currently, the ground component of the enemy on our territories numbers about 474,000 troops. Until the beginning of 2024, this indicator fluctuated between 450-460 thousand military personnel. There is an increase, but due to the formation of so-called reserve regiments and the introduction of additional units, informs Skibitskyi.

He also emphasised that Russia is deliberately speeding up training specialist military personnel, particularly gunners, tankers, etc.

The DIU representative explained this is done through early graduation and monetary incentives for taking courses.

At the same time, Skibitskyi notes that since the Russian occupiers at the front have significantly reduced the use of armoured vehicles, the land enemy contingent is currently suffering the most significant losses.

In addition, the scout explained that the enemy has many empty warehouses containing military equipment and weapons.

In general, about 80%, which the Russian Federation currently uses in the land component, is that which was restored or removed from storage and modernized. Only 20% or even less are new tanks, APVs, armored personnel carriers, artillery systems, etc. This is no more than 200 new tanks produced in the Russian Federation per year, emphasises Skibitskyi.