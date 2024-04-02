DIU says Russia shortens preparations for new units in war against Ukraine to 3 weeks

According to the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), Vadym Skibitskyi, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation accelerated the preparation of units for the war against Ukraine, significantly worsening their quality.
What is known about Russia's hasty preparation of new units for the war against Ukraine
He noted that the Russians are unlikely to face the problem of filling educational centres, which they had in the fall of 2022 during the so-called "partial" mobilisation.
The DIU representative noted that such short training periods guarantee the deficient quality and combat capability of new units at the front.
Skibitsky emphasised that this is confirmed by the number of captured occupiers in the first few days after appearing at the front.
At the same time, the DIU representative noted that the Ministry of Defence of the aggressor country deliberately shortens the terms of training new units because it seeks to achieve the set goals and does not consider personnel loss.
How many soldiers of the occupation army of the Russian Federation are currently in Ukraine
Skibitskyi added that this constant replenishment of units allowed the Russian occupiers to compensate for losses and increase the number of their group in Ukraine.
He also emphasised that Russia is deliberately speeding up training specialist military personnel, particularly gunners, tankers, etc.
The DIU representative explained this is done through early graduation and monetary incentives for taking courses.
At the same time, Skibitskyi notes that since the Russian occupiers at the front have significantly reduced the use of armoured vehicles, the land enemy contingent is currently suffering the most significant losses.
In addition, the scout explained that the enemy has many empty warehouses containing military equipment and weapons.
According to him, it is becoming more and more difficult for the enemy to restore weapons removed from storage, because their age is increasing. The need for components also increases, but because of the sanctions, it becomes more difficult to modernize weapons.
