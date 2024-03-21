The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) is conducting a fundraising for "Sych" attack and reconnaissance drones. As it turned out, Russian citizens most actively donated funds for the fundraising.

Fundraising for "Sych" drones for DIU units

The required amount is 25 million hryvnias. The bank for donations can be found at the link.

The DIU reported that Russian citizens were the most active during the international charity collection to purchase the next batch of Sych attack and surveillance drones for the DIU units.

In four days, almost 3,000 people joined the volunteer action held by the TV channel "Freedom". 1,538 of them are Russians, including 200 Moscow residents, who scanned the QR code from the screens of their TVs and gadgets.

DIU reps point to the symbolism of the fact that the peak of donations for drones from citizens of the aggressor state coincided with the so-called "Putin elections".

Instead of participating in the Kremlin farce, conscious Russians decided to vote with dollars and euros for the freedom of their country. Share

DIU emphasises that this is the best investment in the free future of Russia, which will come only in the event of the destruction of the regime in the Kremlin.