DIU shares images of Russian army's locations made by ICEYE satellite

For almost 2 years, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) specialists have been using the ICEYE spacecraft to detect Russian military objects and protect the state.

ICEYE helps Ukrainian defenders destroy enemy forces

The results are just space! It is very important that reconnaissance from Earth's orbit makes it possible to receive data both on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and in other places on the planet where the military forces and means of terrorist Russia are located, — says the DIU statement. Share

What is essential to understand is that during the two years of using the "people's satellite" and access to the ICEYE satellite constellation, experts took a total of 4,173 pictures of Russian objects, among them:

370 ― airfields;

238 ― positions of air defence and radio technical intelligence;

153 ― oil depots and fuel warehouses;

147 ― warehouses of missiles, aviation weapons and ammunition;

17 ― naval bases.

In addition, the ICEYE lens includes points of permanent deployment of enemy forces, Russian training grounds, military towns, and mobilisation deployment centres.

What is known about the main advantage of ICEYE

According to the DIU, it is primarily about his ability to clearly see a cluster of mechanised units of the Russian army with its equipment, even carefully camouflaged in "green".

Moreover, it is indicated that ICEYE can accurately identify the type and type of detected enemy combat aircraft, ships, and anti-aircraft vehicles and record the level of damage to affected enemy facilities.