A GURkit in Melitopol mowed down at least four Russian occupiers and damaged a Ural.

DIU sabotage in Melitopol: what is known

On the morning of December 20, in the area of the industrial zone of temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhia region, the Russian invaders were loading their military "Ural".

The local industrial zone is used by units of the Russian occupation forces as ammunition depots and a base for their military equipment.

At the moment of maximum concentration of Muscovites, an explosion occurred near the truck — at least four occupants of the heavy "300", their "Ural" — were damaged. Share

The Military Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds that there will be fair retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people.