DIU showed a video of the explosion of a truck carrying occupiers in Melitopol
Category
Events
Publication date

DIU showed a video of the explosion of a truck carrying occupiers in Melitopol

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
bavovna
Читати українською

A GURkit in Melitopol mowed down at least four Russian occupiers and damaged a Ural.

Points of attention

  • The DIU carried out a sabotage operation in Melitopol, resulting in the explosion of a truck carrying occupiers and damaging a Ural military vehicle.
  • At least four occupants were killed in the explosion that occurred during the loading of the military 'Ural' in the industrial zone of temporarily occupied Melitopol.

DIU sabotage in Melitopol: what is known

On the morning of December 20, in the area of the industrial zone of temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhia region, the Russian invaders were loading their military "Ural".

The local industrial zone is used by units of the Russian occupation forces as ammunition depots and a base for their military equipment.

At the moment of maximum concentration of Muscovites, an explosion occurred near the truck — at least four occupants of the heavy "300", their "Ural" — were damaged.

The Military Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds that there will be fair retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Sabotage near Lipetsk. DIU burned Russian Su-30 and Su-27 fighters — video
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Su-30
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The DIU showed an exclusive video of a special operation in the Pokrovsky direction
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: "Ghosts" of the DIU burned a number of air defense systems of the occupiers in Crimea
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
bavovna

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?