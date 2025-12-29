DIU showed a video of the explosion of a truck carrying occupiers in Melitopol

A GURkit in Melitopol mowed down at least four Russian occupiers and damaged a Ural.
Points of attention
- The DIU carried out a sabotage operation in Melitopol, resulting in the explosion of a truck carrying occupiers and damaging a Ural military vehicle.
- At least four occupants were killed in the explosion that occurred during the loading of the military 'Ural' in the industrial zone of temporarily occupied Melitopol.
DIU sabotage in Melitopol: what is known
On the morning of December 20, in the area of the industrial zone of temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhia region, the Russian invaders were loading their military "Ural".
The local industrial zone is used by units of the Russian occupation forces as ammunition depots and a base for their military equipment.
The Military Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds that there will be fair retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people.
