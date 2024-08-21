DIU warns of Russia's new anti-Ukrainian campaign in Europe

The representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitsky, announced the beginning of new Russian information operations against Ukraine. This time they are directed against Ukrainian refugees in Europe.

Russia is preparing new anti-Ukrainian information operations in Europe

New propaganda operations that Russia is preparing to conduct in European countries are directed against Ukrainian refugees. The goal is to convince people who left the country because of the war not to return.

Skibitsky said this during a discussion within the project "New Country" "Justice as one of the main tools of state development".

He said that Russia is already taking appropriate measures, for example, on the territory of Italy, where it uses its accomplices, so-called journalists from the Ukrainian occupied territory, to justify the genocidal war against Ukraine.

These are presentations of various "artistic and documentary" books allegedly about the crimes of Ukraine in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Vadim Skibitskyi Representative of the DIU

Also, the representative of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine emphasized that the Russians are very active in working with our citizens who left for European countries because of the war started by Russia.

This is a very powerful work that the Russians have started: it is the creation of various societies, the education of children, the church, which is used to make our Ukrainians lose their identity, and even more so, so that they never return to us. Share

What is known about the DIU cyber attack on the developer of Russian nuclear weapons

The cyber units of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense carried out another attack and paralyzed the work of an enterprise engaged in the development of nuclear weapons for an aggressor country.

As a result of a successful attack on the only provider in the city of Snezhinsk, Chelyabinsk region of the Russian Federation — the company "Vega" — its 1173 switches and 10 servers were disabled. Information on "Vega" servers is destroyed. A number of strategic enterprises of the city remain without Internet and communication services for almost a week.

The department notes that among the Russian enterprises whose work was stopped was VNIITF (All-Russian Research Institute of Technical Physics), which is engaged in the development of nuclear munitions for the aggressor country.