"Don't care about your reporting". Republican Congresswoman Green "talked" to foreign media

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican US congresswoman, member of the House of Representatives' National Security Committee, and one of the most ardent "Trumpists," reacted sharply to a British journalist's question about the US administration's correspondence in the Signal messenger.
Points of attention
- Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene caused a scandal by rudely dismissing a British journalist's question at a press conference.
- Greene refused to comment on a sensitive issue regarding US strikes on the Houthis and advised the journalist to return to the UK.
- She accused the Biden administration of chaos, stated she doesn't care about foreign media or fake news, and shifted the discussion away from the initial question.
Green caused a scandal for representatives of foreign media
The politician rudely interrupted a British correspondent, saying that she "didn't care" about foreign media and "advised" her to "return to her country."
The incident occurred during a press conference when a British Sky News journalist tried to ask Green about the leak of information regarding US strikes on the Houthis.
The congresswoman immediately interrupted her and began to inquire about the reporter's nationality. Upon learning that the journalist was from the United Kingdom, the congresswoman refused to comment on the situation.
"Should the Defense Secretary.."— Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) March 26, 2025
Marjorie Taylor Greene: "Wait what country are you from?"
"From the UK"
"OK we don't give a crap about your opinion and your reporting. Why don't you go back to your country. We have a major migrant problem. You should care about your own borders" pic.twitter.com/l1lYrYdEbH
After that, several American journalists tried to bring the conversation back to the topic of the leak, but Green avoided answering and switched to the issue of migration.
She also accused Joe Biden's administration of "chaos in the country" and ended her interaction with the media, saying she "doesn't care about fake news."
