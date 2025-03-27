"Don't care about your reporting". Republican Congresswoman Green "talked" to foreign media

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican US congresswoman, member of the House of Representatives' National Security Committee, and one of the most ardent "Trumpists," reacted sharply to a British journalist's question about the US administration's correspondence in the Signal messenger.

Green caused a scandal for representatives of foreign media

The politician rudely interrupted a British correspondent, saying that she "didn't care" about foreign media and "advised" her to "return to her country."

The incident occurred during a press conference when a British Sky News journalist tried to ask Green about the leak of information regarding US strikes on the Houthis.

The congresswoman immediately interrupted her and began to inquire about the reporter's nationality. Upon learning that the journalist was from the United Kingdom, the congresswoman refused to comment on the situation.

"Should the Defense Secretary.."

Marjorie Taylor Greene: "Wait what country are you from?"

"From the UK"

"OK we don't give a crap about your opinion and your reporting. Why don't you go back to your country. We have a major migrant problem. You should care about your own borders" pic.twitter.com/l1lYrYdEbH — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) March 26, 2025

"We don't care about your opinion or your reporting. Why don't you go back to your country?" Green said. Share

After that, several American journalists tried to bring the conversation back to the topic of the leak, but Green avoided answering and switched to the issue of migration.