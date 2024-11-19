Dozens of drones attack different regions of Russia

At once in several regions of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation on the night of November 19, an air alarm sounded. Russian air defense is again unsuccessfully trying to repel attacks by Ukrainian attack drones.

Drones attack Russia again

One of the Russian Telegram channels reported that as of the evening of November 19, it was recorded:

8 UAVs over the Bryansk region;

6 UAVs over the Oryol region;

6 UAVs over the Kursk region;

7 UAVs over the Belgorod Region;

8-12 UAVs over the Voronezh region;

3 UAVs over the Rostov region.

4 UAVs were flying towards the Krasnodar Territory across the Sea of Azov.

In addition, it is claimed that the Russian air defense system allegedly managed to shoot down 55 attack drones, but there is no confirmation of these statements.

WARNING! The enemy launched a huge number of UAVs. Missile strikes with long-range weapons on our rear are not excluded. Respond to the alarm especially this night, don't ignore it, — complain the Russian occupiers. Share

The first consequences of the drone attack on November 19

In the Voronezh and Belgorod regions of the Russian Federation, on the evening of November 19, drone attacks on enterprises were reported.

According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, a protégé of the Kremlin in Belgorod Oblast, the wreckage of the drone fell on the territory of one of the enterprises, the premises in Oleksiivka were damaged.

According to the media, it is a factory of the EFKO company, which produces sauces. What is important to understand is that this company invested 40 billion rubles in the development of UAVs in 2023. A year earlier, it even tested prototypes of cargo drones.

It is also indicated that an infrastructure facility and a power line were hit, and several streets were left without electricity.