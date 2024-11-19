Dozens of drones attack different regions of Russia

At once in several regions of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation on the night of November 19, an air alarm sounded. Russian air defense is again unsuccessfully trying to repel attacks by Ukrainian attack drones.
Points of attention
- Russian air defense is trying to repulse the attacks, but without success. Claims of downing dozens of drones remain unconfirmed.
- Drone attacks have resulted in damage to businesses and infrastructure, which could have serious consequences for the Russian economy.
- Ukrainian drones attack various areas where important enemy targets are located.
Drones attack Russia again
One of the Russian Telegram channels reported that as of the evening of November 19, it was recorded:
8 UAVs over the Bryansk region;
6 UAVs over the Oryol region;
6 UAVs over the Kursk region;
7 UAVs over the Belgorod Region;
8-12 UAVs over the Voronezh region;
3 UAVs over the Rostov region.
4 UAVs were flying towards the Krasnodar Territory across the Sea of Azov.
In addition, it is claimed that the Russian air defense system allegedly managed to shoot down 55 attack drones, but there is no confirmation of these statements.
The first consequences of the drone attack on November 19
In the Voronezh and Belgorod regions of the Russian Federation, on the evening of November 19, drone attacks on enterprises were reported.
According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, a protégé of the Kremlin in Belgorod Oblast, the wreckage of the drone fell on the territory of one of the enterprises, the premises in Oleksiivka were damaged.
According to the media, it is a factory of the EFKO company, which produces sauces. What is important to understand is that this company invested 40 billion rubles in the development of UAVs in 2023. A year earlier, it even tested prototypes of cargo drones.
It is also indicated that an infrastructure facility and a power line were hit, and several streets were left without electricity.
In the Voronezh region, it became known about the attack on the Yevdakiv oil and fat plant, after which a fire broke out there.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-