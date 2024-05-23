Dozens of explosions rang out in Belgorod overnight, Russia claims

Several waves of explosions occurred in the Russian city of Belgorod during the night of May 23, according to Russian media.

What is known about night explosions in Belgorod

It is noted that the danger of rocket attacks was announced in Belgorod and the region.

Russian media stated that dozens of explosions rang out in the center of Belgorod.

After 15 minutes, a new series of explosions rang out.

What is known about other incidents on the territory of Russia

Guerrillas from the ATESH resistance movement reported a successful sabotage in one of the settlements in the Smolensk district on the territory of Russia.

It is noted that the telecom cabinet of the communication tower was destroyed as a result of sabotage.

ATESH emphasised that they destroyed the telecommunications infrastructure in the village of Stanichka near Smolensk.

As a result of equipment damage, the communication systems of the Russian air defence system of the 49th anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, which were located on this tower, stopped working.

As a result of the actions of partisans in the region, the stability of the military management system may be disturbed.

In addition, due to the loss of communication there, the air defense system will weaken.

This will make it possible to attack military facilities of the Moscow Military District more effectively.

We are waiting for unknown UAVs in the region," ATESH representatives noted.

What is known about the latest incidents with explosions on the territory of Russia

On May 21, opposition Russian telegram channels reported on a new large-scale explosions on the territory of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

Russian Telegram channel "ASTRA" wrote that a large-scale fire broke out in Voznesenivka, Belgorod region, after an UAV attack.

Huge clouds of smoke are rising over the city.

He also specified that no civilians were injured as a result of the drone attack.

It is worth noting that on the morning of May 21 there was also information that Ukrainian drones attacked an oil depot.

According to the latest information, the drone attack took place on May 20. In particular, one of the UAVs flew to the territory of the "Yuttek" oil depot in the district village of Prokhorovka.

The gas tank was damaged. It is known in advance that the fire did not break out, and there were no casualties.