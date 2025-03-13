Drone attack. Infrastructure burning in three Russian regions — video

In Russia, on the night of March 13, fires broke out at facilities in the Voronezh and Rostov regions as a result of drone attacks.

Drones attacked Russia: what is known

According to Voronezh Oblast Governor Oleksandra Guseva, the fire broke out at an infrastructure facility. The fire has now been extinguished, and there are no injuries, he said.

Local residents report that drones have attacked gas infrastructure.

In the Rostov region, a fire broke out on the territory of an industrial facility, reported the acting governor Yuriy Slyusar.

Due to the fall of one of them in the Kalininsky farm of the Sholokhov district, a fire broke out on the territory of the promotional facility. Share

The Governor of the Kaluga Region, Vladislav Shapsha, reported that as a result of the fall of one of the UAVs, a fire broke out in the technical building of an industrial enterprise in the Dzerzhinsky district. It was extinguished.

The head of the Saratov region, Roman Busargin, reported that as a result of the UAV attack, non-residential facilities in the Petrovsky district were damaged.

This morning, Rosaviatsia reported that flights at Saratov airport had been suspended for the second time since Wednesday evening. Takeoffs and landings were also canceled at the airports of Penza and Volgograd.

In total, according to the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country, 77 Ukrainian drones were allegedly shot down over various regions of Russia.