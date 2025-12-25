Drone attack. Oil tanks on fire in Russian port of Temryuk
Drone attack. Oil tanks on fire in Russian port of Temryuk

Temryuk
Source:  online.ua

As a result of a strike by Ukrainian drones on the night of December 25 on the port of Temryuk in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, which is located on the Sea of Azov, near Kerch, two tanks with petroleum products were damaged.

Points of attention

  • Drones attacked the port of Temryuk in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.
  • Two tanks with petroleum products are on fire.

Drones attacked the port of Temryuk: what is known

The operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory reported the attack and added that the area of the fire is about 2 thousand square meters.

They add that "according to preliminary information, there are no casualties."

This summer, Russian media reported that an oil export terminal had been opened at the Temryuk port, and that from there "fuel flows are going directly to the Black Sea and Mediterranean countries."

The Temryuk seaport has already been hit by Ukrainian drones. On December 12, the operational headquarters wrote that the drones damaged “port infrastructure elements,” causing a fire.

In total, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that during the night, air defense forces allegedly shot down 141 UAVs over various regions.

According to the military department of the aggressor country, the largest number of drones — 62 — were shot down over the Bryansk region. Drones were also shot down over the Tula, Kaluga, Moscow, Rostov, Belgorod, Kursk, Volgograd, Voronezh regions, the Republic of Adygea, Krasnodar Territory, over the temporarily occupied Crimea and the waters of the Sea of Azov.

