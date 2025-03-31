Drone attack. Russians complain about explosions in Kaluga region

On the night of March 31, residents of the Kaluga region of the Russian Federation heard loud explosions due to a drone attack.
Points of attention
- Residents of the Kaluga region were alarmed by loud explosions resulting from a suspected drone attack on Shaykivka airfield.
- Local residents reported hearing the explosions and witnessing the activation of the air defense system in the village.
- The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country claimed to have destroyed 24 UAVs in the Kaluga region, with no reported casualties or damage.
Shaykivka airfield could have been attacked by drones
The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Kaluga region, according to local residents who heard loud explosions in the sky over Shaykivka at night.
The air defense system was previously activated.
There is an airfield in the village of Shaykivka. There is currently no information about casualties or damage.
The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country announced that 24 UAVs were allegedly destroyed last night in the Kaluga region, there were no casualties or damage. An operational group is working on the site.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-