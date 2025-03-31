Drone attack. Russians complain about explosions in Kaluga region

On the night of March 31, residents of the Kaluga region of the Russian Federation heard loud explosions due to a drone attack.

Shaykivka airfield could have been attacked by drones

The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Kaluga region, according to local residents who heard loud explosions in the sky over Shaykivka at night.

The air defense system was previously activated.

There is an airfield in the village of Shaykivka. There is currently no information about casualties or damage.

The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country announced that 24 UAVs were allegedly destroyed last night in the Kaluga region, there were no casualties or damage. An operational group is working on the site.