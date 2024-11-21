On November 21, the Russians announced a drone attack in the Astrakhan region. In particular, the Reb and PPO allegedly worked there.

What is known about the drone attack in Akhtubinsk, RF

According to locals, drones spotted them over Akhtubinsk in the morning. . Also, before that, the neighboring Volgograd region came under fire.

There is no official information on this matter. However, Russian mass media report on air danger and full-time work of the Reb and Air Defense Forces.

Currently, other details of the attack on the Astrakhan region are unknown.

By the way, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that it was from the Astrakhan region that the Russians first attacked Ukraine with an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Ukraine could hit Storm Shadow on Putin's facility

As the publication notes, if Ukraine really used Storm Shadow on the territory of Russia, it hit more than just an object. After all, in the Kursk region there may be an object with the command of a group of the Russian army together with North Korean generals.

In particular, a video from the settlement of Maryine appeared on the network. A series of sounds similar to explosions can be heard on it.

It is interesting that the video was shot not far from the historic building of the Baryatynski estate. Currently, this facility is a sanatorium, which is subordinate to the Office of the President of the Russian Federation.

Footage of a missile strike recorded in the Kursk Region, presumably Storm Shadow missiles in action. pic.twitter.com/pP4T4QP8ql — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 20, 2024

According to unconfirmed information, the object that is affected is in the eastern part of the sanatorium, and there is information that there is a military object of the "communication node" type.

Defense Express notes that it may not be an ordinary communications facility, but a deep-seated command post. Taking into account all the details, it is likely that it was used by the command of a group of Russian troops in the Kursk region. In addition to them, North Korean generals could also be there.