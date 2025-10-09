Drones attacked fuel and energy complex facilities in the Volgograd region of the Russia

On the night of October 9, unknown drones attacked the Volgograd region. In particular, damage and fires were recorded at fuel and energy complex facilities in the region due to the attacks.

“Bavovna” in the Volgograd region: what is known

The drone attack occurred at approximately 01:00 Kyiv time, local media reported. The information was soon confirmed by Volgograd Oblast Governor Andriy Bocharov.

Tonight, the air defense forces of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation are repelling a massive attack by unmanned aerial vehicles on the territory of the Volgograd region.

According to him, the attack damaged the boiler house building and "fuel and energy complex facilities" are on fire.

In the Kotovsky district, a boiler house building was partially damaged by falling UAV debris. Fires also occurred on the territory of fuel and energy complex facilities. Share

He also added that the fire services are currently on site and are extinguishing the fires.

Meanwhile, a number of publics write that, according to local residents, the "LUKOIL-Korobkivskyi Gas Processing Plant" is on fire in Kotove after Droniv.

Fires in the area of the gas processing plant in Kotove and the Efimivka NPS in the Volgograd region are being recorded by the NASA fire monitoring system.

The Korobkivskyi Gas Processing Plant is the largest natural gas processor in the Southern Federal District.

In addition to the plant, according to the NASA fire monitoring system, an outbreak was recorded in the area of the Yafymivka oil pumping station (NPS), which belongs to the infrastructure of Transneft-Privolga JSC.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, stated that drones hit the LUKOIL-Korobkivsky Gas Processing Plant in the city of Kotovo, Volgograd Region, Russia.

According to him, this facility is critical for Russia's oil and gas infrastructure: it provides processing and transportation of gas condensate, as well as the production of raw materials for the chemical industry. The plant is part of the fuel supply system for the domestic market of the Russian Federation, as well as for export.