The SSO confirmed the damage to the Volgograd refinery
Category
Events
Publication date

The SSO confirmed the damage to the Volgograd refinery

AFU Special Operations Forces
bavovna
Читати українською

The special operations forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that they struck the Volgograd Oil Refinery on the night of September 18.

Points of attention

  • The special operations forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the successful strike on the Volgograd Oil Refinery, a crucial fuel producer in the Southern Federal District of Russia.
  • The refinery, responsible for 5.6% of all oil processing in the Russian Federation, was shut down after the attack, disrupting supplies to the enemy army.
  • This strategic move highlights the ongoing asymmetric actions taken by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to halt the enemy's operations.

Special operations forces struck the Volgograd refinery

On the night of September 18, units of the Special Operations Forces struck the Volgograd Oil Refinery, located in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation.

The Volgograd Refinery is involved in meeting the needs of the enemy's armed forces.

This refinery is the largest producer of fuel and lubricants in the Southern Federal District of Russia. The annual processing volume is 15.7 million tons, which is 5.6% of all oil processing in the Russian Federation.

According to preliminary information, the refinery has been shut down.

Special operations forces continue to inflict asymmetric actions to stop the enemy.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Bavovna" in the Volgograd region of the Russia — explosions were heard at two railway stations
Bavovna
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: a loud "bavovna" was heard in the Voronezh and Rostov regions of the Russian Federation
bavovna
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Powerful "bavovna" covers Saratov Refinery in Russia
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Saratov Refinery Under Attack Again

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?