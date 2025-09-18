The special operations forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that they struck the Volgograd Oil Refinery on the night of September 18.
Points of attention
- The special operations forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the successful strike on the Volgograd Oil Refinery, a crucial fuel producer in the Southern Federal District of Russia.
- The refinery, responsible for 5.6% of all oil processing in the Russian Federation, was shut down after the attack, disrupting supplies to the enemy army.
- This strategic move highlights the ongoing asymmetric actions taken by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to halt the enemy's operations.
Special operations forces struck the Volgograd refinery
On the night of September 18, units of the Special Operations Forces struck the Volgograd Oil Refinery, located in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation.
The Volgograd Refinery is involved in meeting the needs of the enemy's armed forces.
This refinery is the largest producer of fuel and lubricants in the Southern Federal District of Russia. The annual processing volume is 15.7 million tons, which is 5.6% of all oil processing in the Russian Federation.
According to preliminary information, the refinery has been shut down.
Special operations forces continue to inflict asymmetric actions to stop the enemy.
