Drones attacked Russian Dagestan — flights at 4 airports canceled

On April 24, drones attacked the Russian region of Dagestan. Flights were reportedly canceled at airports in Dagestan, Ingushetia, Chechnya, and North Ossetia.

Dagestan is being attacked by drones: what is known

Residents of the city of Kaspiysk in Dagestan reported explosions and drone flights.

It is claimed that, judging by the photos posted on social media, the drone was shot down.