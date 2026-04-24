Drones attacked Russian Dagestan — flights at 4 airports canceled

On April 24, drones attacked the Russian region of Dagestan. Flights were reportedly canceled at airports in Dagestan, Ingushetia, Chechnya, and North Ossetia.
Points of attention
- Multiple drones attacked the Russian region of Dagestan on April 24, resulting in the cancellation of flights at 4 airports.
- Residents of Kaspiysk in Dagestan witnessed explosions and drone flights, with reports suggesting that a drone was shot down.
Dagestan is being attacked by drones: what is known
Residents of the city of Kaspiysk in Dagestan reported explosions and drone flights.
It is claimed that, judging by the photos posted on social media, the drone was shot down.
Meanwhile, Rosaviatsia announced the cancellation of flights at the airports of Vladikavkaz, Grozny, Magas, and Makhachkala.
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