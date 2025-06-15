Drones attacked Tatarstan — production of attack UAVs under attack

On June 15, the head of the Russian republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, began publicly sounding the alarm over an attack by alleged Ukrainian drones on the Yelabuga region, where the enemy has concentrated the production of attack UAVs.

A powerful “bavovna” has visited Tatarstan

Local authorities complain that during the liquidation of the UAV, the drone's debris fell on the building of the checkpoint of the automobile plant in the Yelabuga district.

In addition, it is claimed that a fire broke out at the site, which has already been extinguished.

According to Minnikhanov, it is currently known that a worker was killed, as well as 13 other people were injured.

The opposition Russian publication Meduza draws attention to the fact that a video recording of a fire that occurred in the territory of the Alabuga special economic zone in Tatarstan is being circulated online.

Judging by the recording, the fire occurred near the buildings of the Aurus and Sollers automobile factories.

It also became known that in local chat rooms, employees of the Alabuga economic zone in Tatarstan are reporting on the evacuation.

One of the videos, possibly filmed in the Yelabuga area, shows thick smoke in a car park.