Drones for Ukraine. Over 5.7 million euros raised in Lithuania

In Lithuania, as part of the "Radarom!" solidarity campaign on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, more than 5.7 million euros were raised, which will be used to supply drones and anti-drone systems to Ukraine.

Lithuanians raised 5.7 million euros for drones for Ukraine

The campaign lasted from February 3 to 24. The final amount of funds raised by Lithuanian residents and commercial organizations, announced on February 28, is 5,737,028 euros.

The event was organized by the Lithuanian broadcaster LRT and the organizations Blue/Yellow, Laisvės TV, and "Strong Together".

Two-thirds of the funds raised during the "Radarom!" campaign will go to purchase Lithuanian-made drones and anti-drones, one-third to purchase Ukrainian drones and anti-drones; the equipment will be selected by the Blue/Yellow organization.

It is noted that the first 25 Lithuanian drones purchased as part of the campaign have already arrived in Ukraine.

In 2023, during the first "Radarom!" campaign, more than 14 million euros were raised, which were used to purchase 17 radars.