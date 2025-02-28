Drones for Ukraine. Over 5.7 million euros raised in Lithuania

In Lithuania, as part of the "Radarom!" solidarity campaign on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, more than 5.7 million euros were raised, which will be used to supply drones and anti-drone systems to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The Radarom! solidarity campaign in Lithuania raised over 5.7 million euros for drones and anti-drone systems to support Ukraine.
- Two-thirds of the funds raised will be used to purchase Lithuanian drones and anti-drones, while one-third will go towards purchasing Ukrainian equipment.
- The first 25 Lithuanian drones have already arrived in Ukraine to assist the Ukrainian military.
Lithuanians raised 5.7 million euros for drones for Ukraine
The campaign lasted from February 3 to 24. The final amount of funds raised by Lithuanian residents and commercial organizations, announced on February 28, is 5,737,028 euros.
The event was organized by the Lithuanian broadcaster LRT and the organizations Blue/Yellow, Laisvės TV, and "Strong Together".
Two-thirds of the funds raised during the "Radarom!" campaign will go to purchase Lithuanian-made drones and anti-drones, one-third to purchase Ukrainian drones and anti-drones; the equipment will be selected by the Blue/Yellow organization.
In 2023, during the first "Radarom!" campaign, more than 14 million euros were raised, which were used to purchase 17 radars.
Last year, over 8 million euros were raised, which were used to purchase over 1,000 safety kits for Ukrainian military personnel.
