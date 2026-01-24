DTEK initiates termination of scandalous agreement with Energoatom
DTEK
What is known about DTEK's decision?
On January 24, it officially became known that D. Trading (DTEK) appealed to the state-owned energy generating company Energoatom with a proposal to terminate further fulfillment of mutual obligations under the contract concluded based on the results of the last auction, with the consent of the parties.

Points of attention

  • The termination of the agreement may prompt Energoatom to sell unsold energy at market price, affecting the dynamics of the energy sector in Ukraine.
  • Yuriy Nikolov’s response to the decision sheds light on the financial implications for Akhmetov's company and the broader repercussions for the energy market.

The official statement states that the company, like over 100 other participants, participated in the open auction in full compliance with all legal procedures.

At the same time, this decision was made in light of critical assessments by experts regarding the external circumstances and conditions in which the auction was held and which were beyond the company's control.

The press service added that they do not want to lose the trust of Ukrainians, as well as to defame the names of energy workers who, in extremely difficult conditions, are doing everything possible to restore power to people's homes as quickly as possible.

In this situation, D. Trading believes it is correct to initiate the procedure for early termination of the agreement with Energoatom, since the circumstances under which it was concluded have become the subject of public discussion.

Yuriy Nikolov, the editor of the publication "Nashi Groshi", reacted to this decision.

According to the latter, Akhmetov's company could earn approximately UAH 400 million on this deal by the end of January.

However, after the final termination of the agreement, this will not happen. And Energoatom can quickly put the unsold energy up for sale at the market price, he explained.

