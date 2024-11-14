Duda officially opened the US missile defense base in Poland
Duda officially opened the US missile defense base in Poland

Source:  RMF 24

The US missile defense base was officially opened in the Polish settlement of Redzikovo on November 13. This is the first permanent facility of the American Armed Forces on Polish territory.

Points of attention

  • President Duda officially opened the US missile defense base in the Polish settlement of Redzikovo, marking a significant step in strengthening European security.
  • The base is part of the US missile defense shield designed to protect Europe from short- and medium-range missiles using Aegis Ashore installation and SM-3 Block 2A interceptors.
  • The opening ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials including President Andrzej Duda, US Navy Admiral Stuart Munsch, US Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzezinski, and other Polish ministers.
  • The purpose of the base is to enhance NATO defense capabilities and diminish the threat of Russian missile attacks, contributing to the security and independence of the region.
  • The Redzikovo base is equipped with modern interceptors capable of shooting down fast and far-flying missiles, making it an essential asset for the defense of the Alliance.

A US military base was opened in Poland

President Andrzej Duda arrived at the base along with US Navy Admiral Stuart Munsch and US Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzezinski.

The opening was also attended by the head of the Ministry of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysh and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Radoslav Sikorski, as well as the appointed head of the Polish Embassy in Washington Bohdan Klich.

Opening of the US base in Poland

Duda emphasized that the opening of the base in Redzhikovo is a very important, symbolic and touching ceremony for him.

This American base will be built on our land, in Poland, in the center of Poland, and from now on, when this base is here, the whole world will see clearly and clearly that this is no longer a Russian sphere of influence.

Andrzej Duda

Andrzej Duda

President of Poland

According to him, the opening of the base in Redzikovo is "a kind of symbol" of Polish-American relations.

I am extremely pleased that we are officially opening this base, which, like the US military, will protect the freedom and security of the world.

The US base in Redzikovo

Defense missile base in Redzhikovo: what is known

The Redzikovo base is part of the US missile defense shield. It is designed to protect Europe from short (1000-3000 km) and medium (3000-5500 km) range missiles.

Among other things, it is equipped with the Aegis Ashore system, the land-based equivalent of a ship-based anti-missile system.

The launchers in Redzhikovo contain modern SM-3 Block 2A interceptors, which, thanks to their design, can fly very fast and far.

However, the launchers themselves are "the most versatile type of launcher" that can use different types of missiles.

According to the results of the July NATO summit in Washington, it was announced that the new American anti-missile defense facility in Redzikovo, Poland, is operational and ready for the defense of the Alliance.

In October, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radosław Sikorski, said that the country would soon open an anti-missile defense base, and expressed hope that it would also shoot down Russian missiles flying towards Poland.

