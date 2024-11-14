Duda officially opened the US missile defense base in Poland

The US missile defense base was officially opened in the Polish settlement of Redzikovo on November 13. This is the first permanent facility of the American Armed Forces on Polish territory.
A US military base was opened in Poland
President Andrzej Duda arrived at the base along with US Navy Admiral Stuart Munsch and US Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzezinski.
The opening was also attended by the head of the Ministry of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysh and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Radoslav Sikorski, as well as the appointed head of the Polish Embassy in Washington Bohdan Klich.
Duda emphasized that the opening of the base in Redzhikovo is a very important, symbolic and touching ceremony for him.
According to him, the opening of the base in Redzikovo is "a kind of symbol" of Polish-American relations.
I am extremely pleased that we are officially opening this base, which, like the US military, will protect the freedom and security of the world.
Defense missile base in Redzhikovo: what is known
The Redzikovo base is part of the US missile defense shield. It is designed to protect Europe from short (1000-3000 km) and medium (3000-5500 km) range missiles.
The launchers in Redzhikovo contain modern SM-3 Block 2A interceptors, which, thanks to their design, can fly very fast and far.
However, the launchers themselves are "the most versatile type of launcher" that can use different types of missiles.
According to the results of the July NATO summit in Washington, it was announced that the new American anti-missile defense facility in Redzikovo, Poland, is operational and ready for the defense of the Alliance.
