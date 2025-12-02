ECB blocked provision of 140 billion euros to Ukraine — insiders
Category
Economics
Publication date

ECB blocked provision of 140 billion euros to Ukraine — insiders

What is known about the ECB decision?
Читати українською
Source:  Financial Times

According to the Financial Times, the European Central Bank (ECB) has refused to approve the payment of 140 billion euros to Ukraine as collateral for Russian assets held in the Belgian depository Euroclear.

Points of attention

  • Alternative proposals are being considered by the European Union authorities to provide temporary liquidity support for Ukraine.
  • The decision by the ECB has spurred discussions on finding viable solutions to support Ukraine without compromising on financial regulations and risking backlash from Russia.

What is known about the ECB decision?

As journalists managed to find out, the ECB nevertheless decided that the European Commission's proposal regarding Ukraine violates its mandate.

Anonymous sources claim that European leaders have approached the bank with a request to act as a lender for Euroclear Bank.

The main idea was to prevent a liquidity crisis.

Insiders told the media that the ECB found this impossible, concluding that the EC's proposal was effectively identical to providing direct financing to governments, as the regulator would cover the financial obligations of member states.

After the announcement of this decision, the European Union authorities have already begun work on alternative proposals.

It is quite possible that they will provide temporary liquidity to support a loan of 140 billion euros for Ukraine.

As mentioned earlier, Belgium opposes the use of frozen Russian assets to lend to Ukraine.

She is afraid of facing a harsh reaction from the aggressor country, Russia.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Will Putin discuss Trump's "peace plan" — Peskov's answer
Putin is allegedly ready for peace talks
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin lied about the occupation of Vovchansk on the eve of Witkoff's visit
Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
Putin is lying about the advancement of the Russian army at the front
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump has begun implementing his "dream scenario for Russia"
Putin is implementing his plans through Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?