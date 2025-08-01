"Economic own goal". Orban once again mocks the EU over trade deal with the US
Category
Politics
Publication date

"Economic own goal". Orban once again mocks the EU over trade deal with the US

Orban
Читати українською
Source:  Telex

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called the US-EU trade deal terrible, an economic own goal, adding that Europe did not take President Donald Trump seriously.

Points of attention

  • Viktor Orban criticizes the EU-US trade deal as an 'economic own goal', highlighting concerns over missed opportunities and the European Union's passivity towards President Donald Trump.
  • Orban mocks the European Union, referring to the trade agreement as a 'terrible economic deal' and expressing regret over not taking President Trump seriously.
  • The EU-US trade deal has sparked controversy among participating countries, with Orban's comments drawing attention to the perceived shortcomings of the agreement.

Orban called the EU a “stale rabbit” over trade deal with the US

According to Orban, the EU made a mistake when it did not take Trump seriously, ridiculed him, but now the American leader is "fulfilling what he promised."

We shouldn't have stood there like a frozen rabbit — we should have shown initiative. We didn't end the customs wars, but we lost one battle.

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

Prime Minister of Hungary

According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, the EU "destroyed everything that could be destroyed in this agreement."

"This is a terrible economic deal, an economic own goal," he noted, adding that now there is a "much bigger problem."

On July 27, 2025, the United States and the European Union reached a trade agreement that should prevent a potentially devastating tariff war between the world's two largest economies.

In particular, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that this agreement prevented a blow to his country's export-oriented economy, in particular the automotive industry.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick commented on the trade agreement with the EU concluded on July 27, calling it "a master class from President Donald Trump." He also announced new agreements in this area.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Orban unexpectedly offered Ukraine "strategic cooperation"
Orban made a new absurd proposal
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Orban publicly challenged the European Union over Ukraine
Orban continues to hinder Ukraine's European integration
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US-EU trade deal. Orban mocks von der Leyen
Orban

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?