"Economic own goal". Orban once again mocks the EU over trade deal with the US

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called the US-EU trade deal terrible, an economic own goal, adding that Europe did not take President Donald Trump seriously.

Orban called the EU a “stale rabbit” over trade deal with the US

According to Orban, the EU made a mistake when it did not take Trump seriously, ridiculed him, but now the American leader is "fulfilling what he promised."

We shouldn't have stood there like a frozen rabbit — we should have shown initiative. We didn't end the customs wars, but we lost one battle. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, the EU "destroyed everything that could be destroyed in this agreement."

"This is a terrible economic deal, an economic own goal," he noted, adding that now there is a "much bigger problem."

On July 27, 2025, the United States and the European Union reached a trade agreement that should prevent a potentially devastating tariff war between the world's two largest economies.

In particular, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that this agreement prevented a blow to his country's export-oriented economy, in particular the automotive industry. Share

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick commented on the trade agreement with the EU concluded on July 27, calling it "a master class from President Donald Trump." He also announced new agreements in this area.