"Economic own goal". Orban once again mocks the EU over trade deal with the US

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called the US-EU trade deal terrible, an economic own goal, adding that Europe did not take President Donald Trump seriously.
Points of attention
- Viktor Orban criticizes the EU-US trade deal as an 'economic own goal', highlighting concerns over missed opportunities and the European Union's passivity towards President Donald Trump.
- Orban mocks the European Union, referring to the trade agreement as a 'terrible economic deal' and expressing regret over not taking President Trump seriously.
- The EU-US trade deal has sparked controversy among participating countries, with Orban's comments drawing attention to the perceived shortcomings of the agreement.
Orban called the EU a “stale rabbit” over trade deal with the US
According to Orban, the EU made a mistake when it did not take Trump seriously, ridiculed him, but now the American leader is "fulfilling what he promised."
According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, the EU "destroyed everything that could be destroyed in this agreement."
"This is a terrible economic deal, an economic own goal," he noted, adding that now there is a "much bigger problem."
On July 27, 2025, the United States and the European Union reached a trade agreement that should prevent a potentially devastating tariff war between the world's two largest economies.
US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick commented on the trade agreement with the EU concluded on July 27, calling it "a master class from President Donald Trump." He also announced new agreements in this area.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-