Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew supported Ukraine at the Peace Summit

On June 16, during the Global Peace Summit, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew called it his mission to protect and strengthen peace, particularly in Ukraine.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew said this during the Peace Summit in Burgenstock.

War is always destructive. To remain silent in the face of the brutality of war is a shame. Our duty and mission is to protect and strengthen peace. Blessed are the peacemakers. Bartholomew Ecumenical Patriarch

He noted that the driving force of the summit was the emphasis and strength of dialogue, which includes cultural, but primarily religious and spiritual aspects.

We are all here for a just and lasting peace in sovereign Ukraine. May God rest in peace to all those who died tragically, and give strength to all those who protect peace, the patriarch summed up. Share

The mass media published the content of the final declaration of the Peace Summit

On the second day of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, the participating countries are to sign a declaration on a common position on a number of issues related to the criminal war waged by Russia against Ukraine.

It is noted that in the document, according to the conclusions of the Summit, the participating countries share a common position on issues of nuclear, food and humanitarian security against the background of the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

In particular, the signatory countries will support the inadmissibility of the use of nuclear weapons in the criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine.

The declaration stipulates that all nuclear power plants in Ukraine, including the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant occupied by Russia, must operate in safe conditions under the sovereign supervision of Ukraine and IAEA inspectors.

In addition, the document will contain requirements for free navigation in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas and a ban on using food security as a weapon.