Emergency power outages have been imposed in Kyiv

At around 12:00, the Kyiv City State Administration officially announced that emergency power outages had been introduced in the capital of Ukraine. Currently, power engineers are carrying out restoration work.
Points of attention
- Public transportation services have been impacted, with duplicate bus routes being launched to mitigate the effects of the outages.
- The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported that the electricity supply situation in Kyiv and the Kyiv region had been stabilized by 12:30.
What is known about the situation in Kyiv?
In addition, it is noted that power engineers are currently carrying out restoration work.
Due to the unstable situation in the power system, electric transport on the left and right banks of the capital was temporarily stopped
Against this background, the Kyivpastrans Municipal Enterprise decided to launch duplicate bus routes.
In particular, to duplicate the Borshchagovskaya high-speed tram, bus route No. 3-T “Starovokzalna Street — Ring Road” was organized.
The Kyiv City State Administration draws the attention of Kyiv residents to the fact that the metro is currently operating without changes.
It is worth noting that at 12:30, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported that the electricity supply situation in Kyiv and the Kyiv region had been stabilized.
Emergency outages continue to be in effect in the left-bank districts of Kyiv Oblast, including Boryspil and Brovarsky. The remaining districts are returning to outage schedules.
