Emergency summit on Ukraine begins in London

On the evening of March 2, an emergency summit convened by British leader Keir Starmer kicked off in the UK. It is important to understand that it is dedicated to the issues of ending Russia's war against Ukraine and further steps regarding the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

London Summit — what is known so far

It is attended by EU countries, the United Kingdom, Turkey, as well as NATO and EU leadership.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron were among the first to arrive for the meeting.

Later, they were joined by the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom, Valeriy Zaluzhny.

According to Keir Starmer, right now is a "once-in-a-generation moment for Europe's security."

According to preliminary data, discussions at the summit will continue for the next several hours.

Possible topics for discussion include Europe's role in stopping the war, as well as the continent's relations with the United States.

After the summit, President Zelensky is scheduled to meet with King Charles.