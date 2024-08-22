Employing solar technologies in district heating and independent heating systems

To raise awareness of modern solar energy technologies and discuss specific solutions potentially applicable in Ukraine, the USAID Energy Security Project (ESP) and the Ministry for Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure Development (MIU) organized a workshop titled Solar Technologies in District Heating and Independent Heating Systems .

The event involved about 280 participants representing national, regional, and local authorities, as well as district heating (DH) companies.

In her opening address, Director of the Department of Utilities and Public Services of the MIU Natalia Khotsianivska explained that the development of solar heat supply stations would have great potential to modernize Ukraine’s existing DH systems.

She noted that even though the introduction of these systems remains in early stages, some economically viable projects have already been implemented with promising results. Just recently, USAID ESP assisted in the development and adoption of a heat supply scheme in the city of Poltava.

This new scheme will launch solar generation in 30 heat substations involved in hot water supply.

Solar energy is all around us. It is abundant and free. By using special solar heating systems, we can convert it into a renewable and economically efficient energy source for hot water, building heating, and electricity generation, explained ESP Deputy Chief of Party Dmytro Ingul. Share

He hoped that following this success, more cities and communities would begin using renewable solar energy.

Modern methods of using solar energy for DH and independent heating systems were one of the key subjects of the workshop. These topics were presented by Roman Vasylenko, RES Project Manager at Viessmann Climate Solutions Ukraine.

His presentation familiarized participants with various types of solar collectors, how they are used, as well as their advantages and disadvantages.

Kyrylo Baranchyuk, Technical Support Engineer at Danfoss, highlighted the role of seasonal heat accumulation in DH systems. He discussed an example of a small Danish city’s use of a combined heating system, the seasonal accumulation of thermal energy, and an independent heating system developed under the Merezzate+ Project.

Vadym Lytvyn, Director of LLC CEE, spoke about using solar power plants combined with DH systems in residential and administrative buildings and shared the experience of these projects in Ukraine.

Participants learned from Roman Palagusynets, ESCO Analyst at the UNDP/GEF Project, about using the ESCO mechanism for raising investments in energy efficiency in small and medium-sized Ukrainian cities.

He described the mechanism as an effective tool for mobilizing private investments in energy efficiency projects, particularly those supporting the use of solar energy.