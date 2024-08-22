Employing solar technologies in district heating and independent heating systems

To raise awareness of modern solar energy technologies and discuss specific solutions potentially applicable in Ukraine, the USAID Energy Security Project (ESP) and the Ministry for Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure Development (MIU) organized a workshop titled Solar Technologies in District Heating and Independent Heating Systems.
Points of attention
- Introduction of solar heat supply stations can modernize existing district heating systems in Ukraine, with economically viable projects already showing promising results.
- Presentations at the workshop highlighted the use of solar collectors, seasonal heat accumulation in DH systems, and combining solar power plants with DH systems in residential and administrative buildings.
- The ESCO mechanism was discussed as an effective tool for raising investments in energy efficiency projects supporting the use of solar energy in small and medium-sized Ukrainian cities.
- By utilizing solar energy technologies, cities and communities can shift towards more sustainable and eco-friendly heating and hot water supply systems.
- The workshop provided valuable insights on practical applications of solar technologies, contributing to the effective utilization of renewable energy sources for heating needs.
The event involved about 280 participants representing national, regional, and local authorities, as well as district heating (DH) companies.
In her opening address, Director of the Department of Utilities and Public Services of the MIU Natalia Khotsianivska explained that the development of solar heat supply stations would have great potential to modernize Ukraine’s existing DH systems.
She noted that even though the introduction of these systems remains in early stages, some economically viable projects have already been implemented with promising results. Just recently, USAID ESP assisted in the development and adoption of a heat supply scheme in the city of Poltava.
This new scheme will launch solar generation in 30 heat substations involved in hot water supply.
He hoped that following this success, more cities and communities would begin using renewable solar energy.
Modern methods of using solar energy for DH and independent heating systems were one of the key subjects of the workshop. These topics were presented by Roman Vasylenko, RES Project Manager at Viessmann Climate Solutions Ukraine.
His presentation familiarized participants with various types of solar collectors, how they are used, as well as their advantages and disadvantages.
Kyrylo Baranchyuk, Technical Support Engineer at Danfoss, highlighted the role of seasonal heat accumulation in DH systems. He discussed an example of a small Danish city’s use of a combined heating system, the seasonal accumulation of thermal energy, and an independent heating system developed under the Merezzate+ Project.
Vadym Lytvyn, Director of LLC CEE, spoke about using solar power plants combined with DH systems in residential and administrative buildings and shared the experience of these projects in Ukraine.
Participants learned from Roman Palagusynets, ESCO Analyst at the UNDP/GEF Project, about using the ESCO mechanism for raising investments in energy efficiency in small and medium-sized Ukrainian cities.
He described the mechanism as an effective tool for mobilizing private investments in energy efficiency projects, particularly those supporting the use of solar energy.
The workshop was an opportunity to gain knowledge of how to practically use these technologies. The knowledge gained will contribute to the effective use of renewable energy sources for heating and hot water supply systems to make these systems more sustainable and eco-friendlier.
More on the topic
- Category
- Technology
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-