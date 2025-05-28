End of Russia's war against Ukraine. Trump promises new deadline for understanding Putin's intentions
Category
Politics
Publication date

End of Russia's war against Ukraine. Trump promises new deadline for understanding Putin's intentions

Trump
Читати українською
Source:  Public

US President Donald Trump said that in two weeks he will understand whether illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to deceive him about ending the war.

Points of attention

  • Donald Trump sets a new deadline to assess Vladimir Putin's intentions on ending the war with Ukraine.
  • President Trump is open to a trilateral meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin to resolve the conflict.
  • Trump refrains from imposing sanctions on Russia to avoid hindering a possible agreement on ending the war.

Trump is still trying to understand Putin's intentions

Trump stated this while speaking to reporters at the White House.

We'll find out if he's trying to trick us or not. And if he is, we'll react a little differently. But it'll take about a week and a half to two weeks. We have Mr. Witkoff, who's doing a phenomenal job right now and working very hard with them. It seems like they want to do something. But until the document is signed, I can't tell you.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

The president said he did not impose sanctions against Russia because he "didn't want to ruin the deal."

Let me say that I am much tougher than the people you are talking about, but you have to know when to use it. If I think it could hurt the deal, it is not my war. It is Biden, Zelensky and Putin's war. It is not Trump's war.

Trump added that he is ready for a trilateral meeting with Zelensky and Putin.

At the same time, he again stated that he was "very disappointed" by the massive shelling of Ukraine that took place last weekend.

I can say that I am very disappointed with what happened a few nights ago, when people were killed in the middle of what you call negotiations. I am very disappointed with this. Very, very disappointed.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump could have disrupted a large-scale prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia
Trump took a risky step for the sake of hype
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump is losing patience with Putin, but there is a "but"
Trump doesn't know how to stop Putin
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy revealed the main topic of his talks with Trump at the Vatican
What Zelensky and Trump talked about at the Vatican

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?