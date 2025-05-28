End of Russia's war against Ukraine. Trump promises new deadline for understanding Putin's intentions

US President Donald Trump said that in two weeks he will understand whether illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to deceive him about ending the war.
Trump is still trying to understand Putin's intentions
Trump stated this while speaking to reporters at the White House.
The president said he did not impose sanctions against Russia because he "didn't want to ruin the deal."
Let me say that I am much tougher than the people you are talking about, but you have to know when to use it. If I think it could hurt the deal, it is not my war. It is Biden, Zelensky and Putin's war. It is not Trump's war.
Trump added that he is ready for a trilateral meeting with Zelensky and Putin.
At the same time, he again stated that he was "very disappointed" by the massive shelling of Ukraine that took place last weekend.
