End of the war. The US announced a new deadline
The US has extended the deadline again
Source:  online.ua

US President Donald Trump believes that within 180 days he and his team will be able to start a peace process to end Russia's war against Ukraine, US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg said.

  • The White House points to its desire to ensure Ukrainian sovereignty and rights as the war ends.
  • The special representative believes that the war will end in less than a year.

Kellogg believes that Trump's team has accomplished more in less than 30 days in office than Joe Biden's administration has in three years.

Moreover, he assured that the specificity of the new US president's approach to ending the war is that the American leader looks at it "from a humanitarian perspective."

Keith Kellogg also made it clear that the White House is determined to "ensure Ukrainian sovereignty, as well as that Ukraine is protected in its rights."

According to the special representative, the war will end in less than a year:

"I am publicly taking 180 days to engage all parties," Kellogg stated.

He also added that he is responsible for the Ukrainian and European directions, and Special Representative Steve Witkoff is responsible for the Russian direction.

We do it for speed, because the question is when will it be over. I live in Trump's time — he asks today, and tomorrow he asks why it's not done yet.

Keith Kellogg

Keith Kellogg

Donald Trump's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia

