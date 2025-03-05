"Ending war forever". Zelenskyy discussed security issues with Scholz
Ukraine
"Ending war forever". Zelenskyy discussed security issues with Scholz

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Europe and Ukraine need not a temporary ceasefire, but an end to the war forever.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy stresses the importance of ending the war forever, rather than settling for temporary ceasefires.
  • Zelenskyy highlights the desire for sustainable peace and a secure future for the people of Ukraine and Europe.
  • Collaboration between Ukraine, Europe, and the U.S. could lead to ending war forever and creating a more secure environment.

Zelenskyy spoke with Scholz: what is known

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote about this on the social network X after a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Had a phone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. A frank dialogue on many issues and our vision of the future security architecture. We count on the unity of Europe around Ukraine and are working for this.

Zelensky noted that Europe and Ukraine strive for sustainable peace.

We all want a secure future for our people. Not a temporary ceasefire, but an end to war forever. With our coordination and U.S. leadership, this is absolutely possible.

He emphasized that Ukraine will always remember the contribution Germany made to strengthening the air shield and, most importantly, to protecting thousands of people.

We see how we can increase interaction in this direction. We will work. Thank you for your support.

